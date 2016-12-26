Cohesity DataPlatform Service Integration with VMware vRealize Automation

Within the past couple of years, automation has become a focal point for the delivery and ongoing management resources and services across heterogeneous infrastructures in the enterprise. vRealize Automation is a fundamental component of VMware’s enterprise cloud management platform. vRealize Automation provides organizations the ability to centralize the ongoing provisioning and consumption of infrastructure services and resources of any of the supported platforms and service providers. Enterprise organizations rely on vRealize Automation to streamline the management of VMware infrastructures by automating the provisioning and administration procedures at scale. vRealize Automation addresses a broad facet of tasks and functions that apply to the ongoing management of infrastructure services and resource consumption. At Cohesity, we make it possible for organizations to include our data management capabilities into vRealize Automation’s ongoing management and automated operating functions. From a lifecycle perspective, the continued management of infrastructure services and resources are categorized in a set of operational activities in which consumers and administrators engage in on a daily basis.

In the context of VMware infrastructures, with vRealize Automation, these operational activities are classified as Day 1 and Day 2 operations:

Day 1 operation activities are categorized around provisioning functions such as virtual machines, application stacks, network and security service allocation, storage resources presentation, allocation and provisioning, account definition, and more.

Day 2 operating activities are categorized based on reactive or proactive maintenance actions such as change requests, increase resource capacity (storage, compute), network and security setting changes, migrations, remote access, backup/restore, and more.

vRealize Automation is a powerful automation tool capable of offering any of the supported platform’s resources and functionalities as a service, which VMware refers to as Anything-as-a-service (XaaS). Cohesity provides access to RESTful APIs that can be used to programmatically interface with Cohesity Clusters and its data management platform (DataPlatform) features. Through a few workflows defined in vRealize Orchestrator (the orchestration engine that powers vRealize Automation), organizations can offer Cohesity’s DataPlatform features capabilities as a service to various VMware infrastructures.

I believe data management requirements are as important as satisfying performance and availability requirements for mission-critical applications. Therefore, meeting the requirements for both should be performed as part of the Day 1 operation activities in the data center. With vRealize Automation, Cohesity makes it possible for organizations to include Cohesity’s data management functions for secondary storage as part of the Day 1 operational activities. At Cohesity, we aim to help organizations minimize risk and never compromise the security, protection, availability, and accessibility of data.

Cohesity’s DataPlatform integration with vRealize Automation complements VMware’s vSphere Storage Policy-Based Management Framework (SPBM) by similarly using Cohesity’s DataProtect Policy framework to allow organizations to include data management capabilities as part of the Day 1 operation (provisioning) activities. In the video below, I demonstrate the use of vRealize Automation to perform a deployment of mission critical application where the primary and secondary storage requirements are dynamically configured in the same form as part of the Day 1 operation activities.

In the demonstration below, the performance and availability requirements for the application being deployed are being satisfied by VMware’s primary storage platform, vSAN, and the data management requirements are being met by Cohesity. This demonstration showcases the best of both worlds. From a primary storage perspective, vSAN delivers all of its performance and availability capabilities as a hyperconverged storage platform. While Cohesity delivers all of its data management capabilities such as backup, data retention, and replication capabilities as the hyperconverged secondary storage and data management platform.

The Cohesity integration and functionalities are not exclusive to vSAN, and it works with traditional storage platforms (SAN, NAS) and storage abstractions (VMFS and NFS).

