Cohesity’s DataPlatform File Interface Presentation Services

Cohesity’s software-defined storage DataPlatform is designed and specifically engineered as a secondary storage data management platform. Today, Cohesity is primarily identified in the industry for its hyperconverged data protection (backup) solution. Additionally, Cohesity provides many other capabilities that are complementary to the data protection features. The additional capabilities focus on other properties of the data management domain such as security, data integrity, space efficiency, data analytics, interface presentation services, and more.

Cohesity’s DataPlatform is built on the principle values of hyperconvergence – simplicity, scalability, control, and cost-effectiveness. These are same principal benefits introduced by the industry’s leading hyperconverged vendors of primary storage like Nutanix and VMware. Cohesity’s DataPlatform eliminates the silos of secondary storage in the data management domain. Silos that have been imposed in data centers by point solutions that are based on outdated architectures.

There are many relevant real world examples in which the value of Cohesity’s approach for eliminating the silos and fragmentation in data centers can be demonstrated. I want to take this opportunity and highlight one. Consider a scenario where there are requirements to provide file service presentation for several functions of the infrastructure (end users, infrastructure services, applications, etc.). In this scenario, the primary storage solutions that are being used are incapable of providing file interface presentation interfaces (SMB, NFS, S3) to satisfy the file service presentation requirements in the infrastructure. That’s an issue, and a big one I may add.

What are the potential options to address this problem? Well, procuring an additional point solution (hardware or software-based) with the adequate capabilities is the typical and traditional way to proceed. Contingent on the solution being obtained, there may also be a need to procure additional storage resources and storage capacity to comply with the requirements and provide the adequate data management services. The reality is that by taking the approach described above, you are expanding the silos and fragmentation that already exists in the infrastructure by introducing yet another point solution. This approach directly impacts data center management and operations and will decrease the manageability of the infrastructure as well as the cost because the procured solution(s) will require additional management, oversight, and storage resources.

If Cohesity is being used for its data protection services, the opportunity to overcome the issue described in the scenario above is available in a cost-effective, simplified, and efficient way through the Cohesity DataPlatform. Cohesity’s DataPlatform provides file interface presentation services that are designed to meet the needs of enterprise infrastructures. This inherent capability of Cohesity’s DataPlatform makes it possible for infrastructure services, end-user, and application to have access to data repositories over any of the supported interfaces (SMB, NFS, and S3).

Listed below are example use cases for using Cohesity’s file interface presentation services in the enterprise:

Microsoft Windows DFS Shares – Using Cohesity’s SMB interface to provide departmental resources for Microsoft Windows DFS share distribution scheme. This allows for seamless AD/RBAC control of the stored content and benefit from Cohesity’s inline data reduction capabilities and integrated protection of the files (with off-site archival capabilities).

– Using Cohesity’s SMB interface to provide departmental resources for Microsoft Windows DFS share distribution scheme. This allows for seamless AD/RBAC control of the stored content and benefit from Cohesity’s inline data reduction capabilities and integrated protection of the files (with off-site archival capabilities). Large Image File Repositories – Creating file repositories for large imagery data (large blocks and sequential reads). Cohesity providing a robust and scalable platform to deliver large, and data-rich files with integrated protection.

– Creating file repositories for large imagery data (large blocks and sequential reads). Cohesity providing a robust and scalable platform to deliver large, and data-rich files with integrated protection. Video Repository – Centralized repository for large file video files (movies, commercials, surveillance footage, etc.). Cohesity will not only provide comprehensive protection for the files but also added intelligence to transcode-in-place the files to a smaller container format, saving space and adhering to the corporate policies.

Cohesity’s file interface presentation services were designed from the ground up to offer real data consolidation. By bringing separate products for data protection, file interface presentation services, and analytics together into a single hyperconverged secondary storage platform, life in the data center and infrastructure management business should become dramatically simpler. To provide some visualization on the topic here is a demonstration procedure to configure Cohesity’s DataPlatform file interface presentation services for VMware’s hyperconverged primary storage platform vSAN.

With a single pane of glass approach, Cohesity adheres to simplicity as one of the principle values of hyperconvergence and in doing so, increasing the manageability of infrastructures by providing centralized management and metering services for data repositories presented by the DataPlatform. There are no requirements for using all the features and capabilities that the Cohesity DataPlatform offers. One feature or capability may be sufficient for a particular period, but as data centers evolve, that is likely to change. Instead of buying and managing different point solutions for an additional service or capability, why not use the solution that combines them all?

“Cohesity’s DataPlaform is like the Swiss Army Knife of secondary storage and data management for data centers”

